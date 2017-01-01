  • HOME
    For musicians, collaboration is essential. But finding the right people to work with isn’t always easy. Our goal is to end this for good. Treble gives artists easy access to all the resources required in today’s industry to create and promote the best music possible, from Production, Mixing, and Mastering, to Album Art, Press Photos, and Video.

    FIND COLLABORATORS

    Let Treble do the legwork. Browse artists and opportunities intelligently served to you based on your roles, music, and interests.

    BUILD YOUR NETWORK

    Build up a network of incredible artists within the app to chat, share ideas, plan out a session, or orginize a show.

    MAKE SOME MAGIC

    The Treble family was born on open mics, cyphers, & rooftop jams long before our app. Join us at our Live series and share your tracks and shows.

    BULLETIN

    Like Craigslist, but way less sketchy

    Whatever you may need to take your music to the next level, Treble is here to help. The Bulletin is a marketplace for talent resources to help you create and promote your music. Artists can post and browse professional opportunities, both musical and visual. It’s kinda like Craigslist but way more rad and way less sketchy.

    DISCOVERY

    Smart, Efficient Talent Discovery

    The Discovery tab is the best way to browse like-minded artists both in your community and around the world. Treble’s compatibility algorithm intelligently serves you artists based on your profile. Looking for someone more specific? Let our advanced filters do the work to find your next producer, drummer, bassist, engineer, or music video director.

    You’re in Good Company

    The Treble community is built on a diverse set of independent artists, from singers, songwriters & instrumentalists, to producers, photographers & designers. Connect with both upcoming and big-name artists you may have never otherwise met.

    Our Favorite Treble Tracks

    There’d be nothing without the music that drives this whole thing. Check out some of our favorite collaborative tracks that came to life through Treble. We’re always here to support the music coming out of our community, so Send us your tracks and we’ll feature our favorites.

    New York Nights

    TAYLOR BENNET x JORDAN BRATTON x STRO

    “The culmination of an independent up-and-coming star, and a diverse collection of artists coming together to create something amazing”

    SEE FULL PROJECT

    Hikari

    CLICHE x MELO MAKES MUSIC

    “One of the many collaborations that came out of Treble House at SXSW is CLICHE, Melo Makes Music & 88th Key’s track Hikari.”

    SEE FULL PROJECT

    Holy Vibe

    STRO x MANNYWELLZ

    “It only took us 3 hours to make it, but that’s because the chemistry in the studio made it feel like we’ve known each other forever.”

    SEE FULL PROJECT

