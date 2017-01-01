All the people you need to record and release your music, all in one placeDownload Treble
For musicians, collaboration is essential. But finding the right people to work with isn’t always easy. Our goal is to end this for good. Treble gives artists easy access to all the resources required in today’s industry to create and promote the best music possible, from Production, Mixing, and Mastering, to Album Art, Press Photos, and Video.
Let Treble do the legwork. Browse artists and opportunities intelligently served to you based on your roles, music, and interests.
Build up a network of incredible artists within the app to chat, share ideas, plan out a session, or orginize a show.
The Treble family was born on open mics, cyphers, & rooftop jams long before our app. Join us at our Live series and share your tracks and shows.
Whatever you may need to take your music to the next level, Treble is here to help. The Bulletin is a marketplace for talent resources to help you create and promote your music. Artists can post and browse professional opportunities, both musical and visual. It’s kinda like Craigslist but way more rad and way less sketchy.
The Discovery tab is the best way to browse like-minded artists both in your community and around the world. Treble’s compatibility algorithm intelligently serves you artists based on your profile. Looking for someone more specific? Let our advanced filters do the work to find your next producer, drummer, bassist, engineer, or music video director.
Stro is an up and coming rapper on the platform. We decided to pair him with singer and producer, MannyWellz. Get an inside look at the late-night session that brought “Holy Vibe” to life. This Treble Track was recorded at Shifted Recording in Brooklyn.
What happens when you drop off hundreds of musicians in a desert warehouse for a week? We’re still not fully sure, but we can guarantee a lot of tracks recorded, a lot of concerts performed, and a lot of cold ones cracked. This is what its all about.
Join us every Tuesday for a happy hour at our HQ to meet and mingle with the community. We love to hang with creatives of all types, from musicians, to photographers, designers, & videographers. Stay up to date with Treble Tuesdsays by following @treble.fm on Instagram.
In the summer of 2016, while performing a series of shows in NYC, Taylor Bennett wanted to make some new music. He had a vision, but needed musicians to bring it to life. Being outside of his native Chicago and away from his network, Taylor used Treble to bring ‘New York Nights’ to life.
The Treble community is built on a diverse set of independent artists, from singers, songwriters & instrumentalists, to producers, photographers & designers. Connect with both upcoming and big-name artists you may have never otherwise met.
There’d be nothing without the music that drives this whole thing. Check out some of our favorite collaborative tracks that came to life through Treble. We’re always here to support the music coming out of our community, so Send us your tracks and we’ll feature our favorites.
TAYLOR BENNET x JORDAN BRATTON x STRO
“The culmination of an independent up-and-coming star, and a diverse collection of artists coming together to create something amazing”
CLICHE x MELO MAKES MUSIC
“One of the many collaborations that came out of Treble House at SXSW is CLICHE, Melo Makes Music & 88th Key’s track Hikari.”
STRO x MANNYWELLZ
“It only took us 3 hours to make it, but that’s because the chemistry in the studio made it feel like we’ve known each other forever.”
